Ukrainian and Russian hacktivist operations have expressed disdain over new ethical guidelines on hacktivism issued by the International Committee of the Red Cross that discouraged the targeting of civilians and critical infrastructure amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Such guidance has prompted pro-Ukrainian hacking operation Hdr0 to deface the Russian Red Cross branch's website while stating in Telegram that it will maximize opportunities to harm enemies. Similar sentiments were expressed by pro-Ukrainian hacking group Cyber Anarchy Squad, while both pro-Russian hacktivist operations Anonymous Sudan and Killnet said that issued rules are "not viable" and will be ignored. Ukrainian Cyber Alliance Press Secretary Sean Townsend also downplayed the guidelines, saying that the ICRC should focus more on Russia's policies on extrajudicial killings, genocide, and ethnic cleansing against Ukraine. "I don't need the 'protection' that the conventions offer to civilians. I want to witness with my own eyes the trial of Russian criminals and not become their next victim," Townsend added.