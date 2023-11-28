New security-focused offerings unveiled by Veracode

Novel products aimed at strengthening application security among software developers have been launched by Veracode, according to SiliconAngle. Veracode's new DAST Essentials application security testing solution provides real-world attack simulations that could enable immediate response to possible cyberattacks. Organizations could also integrate the tool into the software development lifecycle to ensure web app and API protections. On the other hand, the Veracode GitHub app not only allows the examination of static software composition but also the standardization of scan configurations through the new Enhanced Repo Scanning functionality, which has been touted to streamline vulnerability identification and remediation efforts. "Ensuring the security of cloud-native applications has never been more crucial. Developers are assembling code just as much as they're writing it, meaning even the most meticulously built applications are susceptible to threat. To protect the software supply chain, modern application development demands a paradigm shift in security practices," said Veracode Chief Product Officer Brian Roche.