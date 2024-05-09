New Senate AI roadmap imminent

FedScoop reports that a new artificial intelligence roadmap integrating insights obtained from the bipartisan Senate AI working group's series of AI forums tackling the technology's risk and impact on some industries, among others, was noted by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to be slated for release in a matter of weeks.

Such a roadmap will preview lawmakers' framework and objectives in dealing with AI as Congress looks to regulate the technology, said Schumer at the AI Expo for National Competitiveness, where he noted a consensus in advancing innovation alongside ensuring guardrails for the technology.

However, the Senate will be expediting legislation on AI and deepfake use in elections introduced by Sen. Amy Klobuchar and other efforts rather than releasing a comprehensive plan tackling all aspects of AI at once, Schumer said.

"Some of them will come out sooner, some of them will come out later, but you will see different committees taking our roadmap and translating that, concretizing that into legislation," he added.