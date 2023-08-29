Mounting cybersecurity and climate change threats against the U.S. water sector
have prompted the National Infrastructure Advisory Council to recommend the establishment of a Water Department or another Cabinet-level agency that would work to strengthen the resilience of the country's water systems, according to CyberScoop
.
Establishing a unified office to deal with threats facing the water industry is crucial amid the ongoing fragmentation of responsibility brought upon by the various agencies having water-related oversight, noted NIAC in its report, which also noted the importance of a National Water Strategy that would improve coordination among agencies.
NIAC also noted that the eventual Department of Water should not only create its budget requirements and cyber and physical threat resilience priorities, but also work to address workforce issues faced by the water sector.
"The response must be nuanced, timely, and intent on delivering results that strengthen the security and resilience of our nations critical infrastructure," said the report.