New York unveils state cybersecurity grant plan

Initial plans for New York's State Cybersecurity Grant program have been revealed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, reports StateScoop. Almost $6 million from the federal State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program will be allocated by New York toward new software, hardware, and services aimed at bolstering public sector cybersecurity resilience, according to Hochul, who added that strengthening shared services to help establish baseline cybersecurity standards in local governments will be a primary focus of the state in the first year of the program. "This funding will provide tools to help municipalities secure critical infrastructure to protect New Yorkers and reduce cyber risks," said Hochul, who emphasized the importance of ensuring cybersecurity defenses at the local government level amid potentially destructive attacks. Meanwhile, such a program was regarded by New York Chief Cybersecurity Officer Colin Ahern to be part of the state's "decisive" actions in improving statewide cybersecurity. "New York is investing in a safer and more resilient cyber future for our communities," Ahern said.