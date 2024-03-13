Nigerian pleads guilty in BEC attack involvement

Nigerian Henry Onyedikachi Echefu was noted by the U.S. Department of Justice to have pleaded guilty over his participation in a business email compromise scam with two other Nigerians between 2016 and 2017, which resulted in the theft of $6 million, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. The Justice Department said that Echefu — along with Kosi Goodness Simon-Ebo, who was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment after entering a guilty plea in September; James Junior Aliyu, also known as "Old Soldier" and "Ghost", who remains in South African custody; and other co-conspirators — targeted organizations and individuals with fraudulent emails from spoofed email addresses that contained money wiring instructions that redirected to attacker-controlled accounts. Such malicious activities could lead to an up to 20-year prison sentence for Echefu. Meanwhile, losses from BEC scams were pegged by the FBI to have reached $2.9 billion last year.