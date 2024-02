Attacks with the novel TinyTurla-NG backdoor have been deployed by Russian state-backed threat operation Turla, also known as Secret Blizzard, Pensive Ursa, Iron Hunter, and Venomous Bear, against several non-governmental organizations across Poland between December and late January, according to The Hacker News . Aside from leveraging hacked WordPress sites to facilitate command retrieval and execution through Command Prompt or PowerShell, TinyTurla-NG also enables the distribution of TurlaPower-NG PowerShell scripts, a report from Cisco Talos revealed. TinyTurla-NG uses such scripts to exfiltrate the security keys of a password management software's password databases and proceed with credential theft activities, noted researchers, who added that the attack vector used by Turla remains a mystery. "This campaign is highly compartmentalized, a few compromised websites acting as C2s contact a few samples, meaning that it's not easy to pivot from one sample/C2 to others using the same infrastructure that would give us confidence they are related," said researchers.