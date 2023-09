Threat actors have been deploying new phishing attacks exploiting Google Looker Studio in a bid to evade security defenses, according to SecurityWeek . Fraudulent cryptocurrency pages created through Google Looker Studio have been sent to targets through emails purporting to be investment strategy information. Clicking the link included in the email redirects to a legitimate Google Looker page with a slideshow that eventually leads to a login page aimed at exfiltrating the targets' credentials. Attackers have been able to evade email authentication checks by using an authorized google.com subdomain in delivering the messages. "This is a long way of saying that hackers are leveraging Googles authority. An email security service will look at all these factors and have a good deal of confidence that it is not a phishing email, and that it comes from Google. And it does! Because the attack is nested so deep, all the standard checks will pass with flying colors," said Check Point.