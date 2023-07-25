Nubeva's ransomware encryption key capturing technology dubbed "Nubeva Ransomware Reversal" yielded a 100% success rate in intercepting the encryption keys of the ALPHV/BlackCat
, LockBit 3.0, Play, Cl0p, Ragnar Locker, Conti, Black Basta, and REvil ransomware strains launched on Windows endpoints over a month-long period, according to SecurityWeek
.
No system instabilities have been caused by NuRR, which was also noted to be easily implemented by junior engineers, according to a report from non-profit organization MISI.
"Decryption is arguably one of the fastest and lowest data-loss means to recover data from a ransomware attack and, as such, represents a new potential layer of defense. Given these testing results and the simplicity of the NuRR decryption solution, we feel NuRR represents a very real potential safety net for organizations to consider," said MISI.
With third-party validation, Nubeva Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Product touted NuRR's capability to facilitate ransomware decryption for impacted organizations.