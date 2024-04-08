Network Security, Vulnerability Management, Endpoint/Device Security

Numerous Ivanti VPN gateways impacted by RCE vulnerability

Two Band-Aids create an X on a computer keyboard

Computer repair concept. (Adobe Stock Images)

BleepingComputer reports that attacks leveraging a recently patched high-severity heap overflow vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2024-21894, could impact nearly 16,500 internet-exposed Ivanti Connect Secure and Poly Secure VPN gateways.

The U.S. had the most number of vulnerable Ivanti endpoints worldwide at 4,700, followed by Japan, the UK, Germany, and France, according to a Shadowserver search. Significant exposure was also determined in China, the Netherlands, Spain, Canada, and India.

Organizations with vulnerable Ivanti instances have been urged to review the vendor's knowledge base article and immediate remediate the bug.

Such a development follows a Mandiant report detailing extensive attacks by Chinese cyberespionage operations leveraging Ivanti Connect Secure and Policy Secure gateway vulnerabilities, tracked as CVE-2023-46805, CVE-2024-21887, and CVE-2024-21893, to facilitate the deployment of the SPAWN malware family and other malicious activity. All of the Ivanti security issues exploited by Chinese hackers, as well as CVE-2024-22024, had already been used in zero-day attacks earlier this year.

Related

Over 92,000 D-Link NAS devices face compromise risk

More than 92,000 outdated internet-exposed D-Link Network Attached Storage devices could be breached in attacks exploiting a newly discovered arbitrary command injection and hardcoded backdoor vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2024-3273, which could result in sensitive data access, system configuration modifications, and denial-of-service conditions, reports Security Affairs.

Cyberattack disrupts Hoya operations

Major Japanese global optical products manufacturer Hoya Corporation had operations of some production plants and its ordering system disrupted after a cyberattack against its servers on Mar. 30, according to BleepingComputer.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.