Operational approach key to cyberattack mitigation, says Neuberger

Operational measures were noted by Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger to be a crucial factor in addressing cybersecurity risks, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Mitigating intrusions requires the implementation of minimum cybersecurity practices in critical infrastructure organizations, as well as an evaluation of such entities' capability to recover from cyber incidents, said Neuberger in an interview with Recorded Future's Click Here podcast. Ensuring cybersecurity practice adoption is also part of the federal government's strategy for combating Chinese cyber operations' pre-positioning in critical infrastructure organizations, alongside focused mitigation efforts and high-level discussions with China regarding such intrusions.

"…[W]e are taking the steps to really harden our critical infrastructure [and] to convey publicly as well as in more sensitive channels to allies and partners — because we see some key allies and partners being targeted as well — about the importance of this, and to build coalitions to really harden infrastructure and communicate those rules of the road together," said Neuberger.