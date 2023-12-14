Operations at ransomware-hit credit unions resume

Nearly 60 credit unions across the U.S. impacted by outages following a ransomware attack against credit union technology provider Ongoing Operations late last month were confirmed by the National Credit Union Administration to have resumed normal operations, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. "As of Dec. 12, and based on our outreach to affected credit unions regarding their operating status, the affected credit unions are fully operational and serving member needs," said NCUA spokesperson Joseph Adamoli. Investigation into the intrusion, which has not yet been claimed by any ransomware group, is still underway, according to Ongoing Operations. Such a development comes just days after Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union was claimed to be compromised by the Lorenz ransomware operation in an attack last month, which disrupted both its phone lines and systems. Credit unions and credit union service organizations, as well as third-party financial service providers, were previously noted by the NCUA to be subjected to mounting cyberattacks.