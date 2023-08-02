Malware security threats against operational technology and Internet of Things environments rose by 10-fold during the past six months, according to SiliconAngle
.
Despite a reduction in authentication and password concerns, malware and potentially unwanted app activity in OT and IoT systems increased by nearly twofold during the same period, with denial-of-service attacks and remote access trojan intrusions being the most common threat against OT systems and DDoS attacks
being the most prevalent in IoT network domains, a Nozomi Networks report revealed.
Manufacturing, energy, and water/wastewater were the sectors most exposed to industrial control system flaws, while the food and agriculture, and chemical industries displaced transportation and healthcare in the top five.
"A significant decrease in activity per customer in categories such as authentication and password issues and suspicious or unexpected network behavior suggests that efforts to secure systems in these areas may be paying off. On the other hand, malware activity increased dramatically, reflecting an escalating threat landscape. It's time to 'put the pedal to the metal' in shoring up our defenses," said Nozomi Networks Director of Cybersecurity Strategy Chris Grove.