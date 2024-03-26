Outages at major UK tech trade union linked to cyberattack

Significant IT and email outages impacting The Communication Workers Union, a major UK tech and telecommunications workers union, were confirmed to have been caused by a cyberattack against some of its systems last week, which has already been alerted to the Information Commissioner's Office, The Register reports.

Such impacted systems contained certain CWU member information but further investigation into a possible data breach is still needed, according to The CWU Head of Communications Chris Webb. "Our specialist cybersecurity advisers are working on a digital forensic analysis of our systems to determine precisely what has occurred. They will also assess what the next steps are and establish timelines to restore the union's IT infrastructure," added Webb. While Webb refuted several claims by a purported insider alleging the compromise of the union's finance, membership, and payroll details, The CWU was noted by a source close to the matter to have had its data backups impacted by the intrusion.