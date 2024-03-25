Vans, North Face parent downplays cyberattack

U.S. global apparel and footwear company VF Corporation, which owns Vans, The North Face, and Supreme, emphasized that the December cyberattack that impacted data from 35.5 million customers did not include any bank information or credit card details, The Register reports.



In an email sent to impacted individuals, VF Corp. insisted that it never collected or retained financial or payment information outside the payment method used for customer purchases while reassuring that the incident did not result in any password exposure. Attackers were able to compromise individuals' full names, phone numbers, email addresses, and billing and shipping addresses, as well as order histories, payment methods, and total order values but there has been no evidence suggesting any misuse of such exfiltrated information, said VF Corp., which still urged affected customers to be wary of potential phishing, identity theft, and fraud incidents.

Immediate password changes for VF Corp. accounts and other accounts sharing similar credentials have also been advised.