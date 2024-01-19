Over 35M impacted by cyberattack against Vans, North Face owner

TechCrunch reports that U.S. global apparel and footwear company VF Corporation, which owns Vans, The North Face, and Supreme, had data from 35.5 million customers compromised in a cyberattack last month, which has been claimed by the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation. No further information regarding the types of data stolen by the threat actors was provided in VF Corp.'s regulatory filing. However, the company emphasized that none of its systems contain customers' Social Security numbers, payment card details, and bank account data while adding that there has been no evidence suggesting the theft of customer passwords. Meanwhile, significant progress has been reported by VF Corp. in the restoration of IT systems and data impacted by the attack, which involved the encryption of certain systems that resulted in operational disruptions. Orders delayed by the intrusion have also been fulfilled but "minor operational impacts" persist, said VF Corp. in the regulatory filing.