Over 100 security flaws addressed by Intel, AMD

SecurityWeek reports that more than 100 security vulnerabilities have been collectively fixed by Intel and AMD for their respective products as part of this month's Patch Tuesday. Intel released patches for 80 flaws impacting its processors, drivers, and other software products including 20 bugs affecting its Thunderbolt DCH drivers for Windows three of which were high-severity issues that could be leveraged to facilitate escalated privileges. Other high-severity privilege escalation bugs in its Arm DS for Intel SoC FPGA software before version 2022.2, as well as a high-severity denial-of-service flaw in PROSet/Wireless software version 22.240 and Killer Wi-Fi version 3.1423.712, have also been resolved. On the other hand, AMD issued fixes for 20 flaws impacting embedded processors, seven of which could be exploited to enable arbitrary code execution and privilege escalation. Patches have also been provided by AMD to address the JustSTART vulnerability impacting its UltraScale and UltraScale+ FPGA series devices, which could be used to enable arbitrary bitstream loading.