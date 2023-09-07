Data breach notifications have been sent by Minneapolis Public Schools to 105,617 individuals regarding the potential compromise of their personal information following a February cyberattack, which has been claimed by the Medusa ransomware operation, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. With students and their families expressing frustration regarding the lack of breach information from the school district, MPS said that delivery of breach notifications has been deferred as it sought to determine the exposure of any sensitive information in a comprehensive review, which was only completed on July 24. "As part of MPS's ongoing commitment to the security of information, our policies and procedures regarding information security are being reviewed and enhanced, additional safeguards have been implemented, and additional training is being conducted to reduce the likelihood of a similar event in the future," said the school district, which also noted that two years of free credit monitoring and identity theft restoration services will be provided to impacted individuals.