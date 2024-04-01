Over 100K possibly impacted by Ivanti-related CISA compromise

More than 100,000 individuals were noted by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to possibly have been affected by a cyberattack against its Chemical Security Assessment Tool involving the exploitation of security vulnerabilities in Ivanti appliances, reports CyberScoop.

CSAT was targeted with a webshell that resulted in the loss of system control, allowing threat actors to evade not only Ivanti's mitigations but also its integrity checker tool, according to CISA Executive Director Brandon Wales, who noted that the agency's critical infrastructure security tool portal had also been subjected to "limited" compromise.

Additional technological upgrades will be implemented in CSAT before it returns online, Wales said.

Such an intrusion against CISA has shown the importance of an incident response plan that enabled the agency to quickly address the situation, as well as more robust information sharing efforts, said Wales, who added that the incident has also provided insight into the system security updates needed by the agency.