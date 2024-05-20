Over 2.4M affected by WebTPA breach

Health plan and insurer administrative services provider WebTPA had data from more than 2.4 million individuals compromised following a security breach last April, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

WebTPA had its systems infiltrated between April 18 and April 23, 2023, resulting in the potential exfiltration of information, including names, dates of birth and death, Social Security numbers, contact details, and insurance data, said the Texas-based firm in an undated website notice, which also noted that insurance firms and benefit plans had been informed regarding the compromise in late March.

However, the overall impact of the incident was noted by WebTPA President Lisa Tranberg to be limited.

"WebTPA is not aware of any misuse of your information as a result of this incident. Your financial information, such as financial account information or credit card numbers, and treatment or diagnostic information were not impacted," said Tranberg in a sample notification letter to the Office of the California Attorney General.

Such a disclosure comes amid separate attacks against Australian e-prescription service provider MediSecure, Ascension health system, and Change Healthcare.