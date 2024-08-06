Over 300M scraped SOCRadar.io emails exposed

Cyber threat intelligence platform provider SOCRadar.io had 332 million email addresses allegedly extracted by widely known threat actor USDoD exposed by another actor named Dominatrix, Hackread reports.

Such email addresses, which are included in a 14 GB CSV file, have been scraped by USDoD last month following stealer log and combolist parsing, said Dominatrix in a post on Breach Forums. SOCRadar.io has yet to comment on the claims. While the leaked data only included email addresses, the incident still elevates the risk of phishing and spam attacks, as well as brute force intrusions. Attackers could also match the addresses with previously exposed credentials to facilitate further compromise. The claimed exposure of scraped SOCRadar.io email addresses comes after USDoD leaked a 100,000-line indicator of compromise list from CrowdStrike, as well as exposed data from the FBI's InfraGard security platform and information from 35 million LinkedIn users.