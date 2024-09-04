Over $33M fine imposed on Clearview AI for facial recognition database

New York-based facial recognition startup Clearview AI has been subjected to a $33.7 million fine by the Dutch Data Protection Agency for the unlawful nature of its database containing a billion facial photos, according to The Associated Press.

Clearview AI committed significant violations of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation after establishing the database without properly notifying individuals whose images were included, said the DPA, which could impose an additional $5.6 million fine on the firm should it continue GDPR nonadherence. "Facial recognition is a highly intrusive technology, that you cannot simply unleash on anyone in the world. If there is a photo of you on the Internet — and doesn't that apply to all of us? — then you can end up in the database of Clearview and be tracked," noted DPA Chairman Aleid Wolfsen. While the penalty was reportedly not objected to by the firm, Clearview Chief Legal Officer Jack Mulclaire emphasized that the decision was "unenforceable," as the company does not have any business or customers in the Netherlands or the EU.