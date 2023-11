Dallas County has confirmed having a portion of its network impacted by a cyberattack this month, which has been claimed by the Play ransomware operation , reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Investigation into the extent of the breach, which Play ransomware alleges involved the theft of an undisclosed amount of data while warning of a leak by Nov. 3, is already underway, with the county having sought third-party experts, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins. "Our foremost priority is the safety and security of our employees, the residents, and the public we serve. We have put in place stringent security protocols to safeguard our systems and data and are collaborating closely with our external cybersecurity specialists and law enforcement to address this situation," Jenkins added. Such an attack comes months after the City of Dallas had its critical government systems impacted by a Royal ransomware attack.