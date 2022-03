Chinese threat actors have launched 116% more cyberattacks targeted at NATO countries since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, Fox Business reports. The invasion has also resulted in a 72% increase of Chinese IP address-based cyberattacks around the world, according to a report from Check Point Research. "As the Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies, we grew curious around cyberattacks originating from China . We’re seeing significant increases in cyber attacks that originate from Chinese IP addresses," said Check Point Software Data Group Manager Omer Dembinsky. The report also noted a significantly higher increase in Chinese server-based attacks, compared with the overall growth in cyberattack prevalence since the invasion began. "The servers are likely used by hackers within China and abroad. The trend can have many meanings. For example, the increase can indicate where it is now easy or cheap to set up and operate a service or where it is more opportune to hide the real origin of the attack. It can also indicate how global cyber traffic is being routed at this moment in time," Dembinsky added.