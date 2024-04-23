Ransomware

Post-ransomware disruptions continue at California county library system

Operations of California's Solano Partner Libraries and St. Helena, or SPLASH, continue to be interrupted weeks after the county's library network was targeted by a ransomware attack earlier this month, StateScoop reports.

Suspicious network activity detected on April 19 has disrupted all of the county libraries' Wi-Fi service, computer services, and phone lines, according to Solano County Chief Information Officer Tim Flanagan, who did not confirm the link between last week's issues and the April 5 ransomware attack but noted that investigation into any personal data exposure as a result of the earlier intrusion is still underway.

"We are working with third-party computer specialists to investigate the source of this activity and to confirm any impact on our systems. We are monitoring for related unexpected activity elsewhere in the network and at this time we have no evidence that the activity is occurring anywhere other than within library systems," said Flanagan.

