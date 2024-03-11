Post-ransomware restoration progresses at Change Healthcare

Operations of Change Healthcare's electronic prescription services have been completely restored alongside its claims submission and payment transmission functions weeks after the far-reaching ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware attack that disrupted prescription processing in thousands of pharmacies and hospitals across the U.S., according to The Register.

Change Healthcare said that electronic payments and medical claims systems are poised to return beginning Mar. 15 and Mar. 18, respectively, although the other systems of the healthcare revenue and payment cycle management provider will take weeks to be completely restored. "All of us at UnitedHealth Group feel a deep sense of responsibility for recovery and are working tirelessly to ensure that providers can care for their patients and run their practices, and that patients can get their medications. We're determined to make this right as fast as possible," said Andrew Witty, CEO of Change Healthcare's parent company UnitedHealth Group. Such a development comes after the Department of Health and Human Services' introduction of relaxed Medicare rules to mitigate cash flow issues stemming from the outage, as well as the dismantling of the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation.