The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, reports that telecommunications firm AT&T has refuted claims that it had any connection to a database of stolen information uncovered by cybersecurity firm Hold Security. Hold Security reported that the 3.6 GB file was discovered on a dark web platform and included Social Security numbers and other information belonging to 23 million Americans as well as 22.8 million unique email addresses. The group tied the database to AT&T based on the presence of email addresses that ended with att.net, Bellsouth.net and SBCGLobal.net in addition to links to an AT&T broadband service and the discovery of location data linking the information to the 21 states in which AT&T is providing services. A representative for AT&T said the information may be tied to a previous data incident at another company. It may be associated with a previous data incident at a credit agency. Potentially affected customers would have received a notice at that time, directing them to the credit agency for more information. We have a dedicated team that does forensic analysis on data such as this and based on that work we can determine if data originates from us or somewhere else, the company spokesperson said.