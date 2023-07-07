Tennessee-based Murfreesboro Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter, Illinois-based Activate Healthcare, and Maine-based Mount Desert Island Hospital have disclosed being impacted by separate healthcare data breaches
between April and May, HealthITSecurity
reports.
Nearly 559,000 individuals were disclosed by MMC to possibly have their data compromised as a result of a cyberattack by a "well-known cyber extortion operation" on April 22, which prompted an emergency network shutdown.
Information that may have been exfiltrated include patients' and employees' names, addresses, diagnostic data, medical record numbers, insurance enrollment details, and dependent information, among others, according to MMC, which noted the restoration of all its networks following the intrusion.
On the other hand, Activate Healthcare has confirmed that its network had been accessed by threat actors from April 22 to April 28, resulting in the compromise of data belonging to 93,761 patients, including their names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, and more although there has been no evidence of any data misuse.
Meanwhile, more than 24,000 patients at Mount Desert Island Hospital had their names, birthdates, SSNs, and financial data exposed following a network breach on May 4.