QR code phishing sought to be combated by new SlashNext service

Mounting QR code phishing attacks amid the COVID-19 pandemic have led SlashNext to introduce the new QR Code Phishing Protection service, which has been touted as the first-ever solution enabling multi-channel quishing defenses, reports SiliconAngle. With its new QR code natural language processing classifier and computer vision technology, QR Code Phishing Protection not only ensures credential quishing protection, but also enables malicious intent discovery in QR codes and accompanying messages, according to SlashNext. Such a development comes after the firm reported the growing use of QR codes in advanced phishing attacks, including QRLJacking, or the abuse of QR code login functionality that has become increasingly prevalent in websites and apps. "In recent months, quishing and QRLJacking have contributed to the huge growth we have observed in phishing. Without proper protection, it is nearly impossible for the average user to distinguish a legitimate QR code from a malicious code," said SlashNext CEO Patrick Harr.