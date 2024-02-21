Raccoon infostealer operator under US custody

The U.S. has gained custody of Ukrainian national Mark Sokolovsky who had been extradited from the Netherlands concerning charges alleging his participation in the Raccoon Infostealer malware-as-service operation, which had been dismantled nearly two years ago, reports SecurityWeek. Millions of computers around the world had been compromised with the Raccoon Infostealer, which was delivered via social engineering and phishing attacks to facilitate the theft of sensitive data, including financial information, personal details, and login credentials, according to court documents. Such documents also alleged that operators of the information-stealing malware leased the payload for a monthly fee of almost $200. Despite obtaining troves of data from Raccoon impacted devices two years ago, such information remains incomplete although victims could leverage an FBI database to determine compromise. "The United States does not believe it is in possession of all the data stolen by Raccoon Infostealer and continues to investigate," said the U.S. Justice Department.