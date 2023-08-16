Information-stealing malware Raccoon Stealer has reemerged with a new stealthier version more than six months after the malware's developers last posted on hacking forums and nearly a year after the then malware-as-a-service operation had its infrastructure dismantled by the FBI, BleepingComputer reports. Several new features have been added by Raccoon 2.3.0, which according to developers were reflective of customer feedback and cybercrime trends, including a quick search tool that allows the immediate discovery of stolen data and a system averting potential security-assisting bot-related activity, a Cyberint report revealed. Raccoon Stealer has also been updated to enable the detection and blocking of cyber intelligence firm bots' and crawlers' IPs, as well as feature a Log Stats panel that provides operational insights. Organizations have been urged to leverage password managers to store credentials, activate multi-factor authentication, and exercise more caution in downloading executables to prevent compromise from Raccoon Stealer and other info-stealing malware.