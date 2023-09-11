Israel-based Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center was disrupted in a ransomware attack earlier last month, which has since been claimed by the Ragnar Locker ransomware operation, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Ragnar Locker has begun publishing the initial batch of internal files stolen from Mayanei Hayeshua after the hospital failed to provide the demanded ransom, with the ransomware gang claiming that a significant amount of personal data, finances, internal emails, medical cards, and other sensitive information are included in the exposed dataset.
Further leaks of internal emails and data are being planned by Ragnar Locker, which noted that it did not perform file encryption so as not to affect Mayanei Hayeshua's medical equipment.
Such an attack comes after Ragnar Locker was reported by the FBI to have compromised at least 52 critical infrastructure organization networks across the U.S. from April 2020 to March 2022.
The Canadian Nurses Association has confirmed being impacted by a data breach in April after the Snatch ransomware gang exposed 37GB of stolen data earlier this month, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Global non-government organization Save The Children International is believed to have been compromised in a BianLian ransomware attack after the ransomware operation claimed to have compromised the IT systems of "the world's leading nonprofit," from which it was able to exfiltrate 6.8TB of data, The Register reports.
Novel HijackLoader malware loader gains traction, updated RisePro infostealer emerges More threat actors have been leveraging the new modular HijackLoader malware loader in their attacks despite its lack of advanced functionality, The Hacker News reports.