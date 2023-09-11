Israel-based Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center was disrupted in a ransomware attack earlier last month, which has since been claimed by the Ragnar Locker ransomware operation, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Ragnar Locker has begun publishing the initial batch of internal files stolen from Mayanei Hayeshua after the hospital failed to provide the demanded ransom, with the ransomware gang claiming that a significant amount of personal data, finances, internal emails, medical cards, and other sensitive information are included in the exposed dataset. Further leaks of internal emails and data are being planned by Ragnar Locker, which noted that it did not perform file encryption so as not to affect Mayanei Hayeshua's medical equipment. Such an attack comes after Ragnar Locker was reported by the FBI to have compromised at least 52 critical infrastructure organization networks across the U.S. from April 2020 to March 2022.