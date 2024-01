Operations at some online museums have been disrupted following a ransomware attack against museum software solutions provider Gallery Systems, which counts New York's Museum of Modern Art, the Crystal Bridges Museum of Modern Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Chrysler Museum of Art, among others as its customers, reports BleepingComputer . Gallery Systems has disclosed that some of its systems on proprietary software, including the eMuseum online public viewing platform, were encrypted by attackers on Dec. 28, resulting in outages. "We have been working around the clock to restore access to the software and we sincerely appreciate your patience during this time. We will be restoring your data with the last available backup," said Gallery Systems in a statement. Investigation into the incident, which has not yet been claimed by any major ransomware operation, is already underway, according to Gallery Systems, which has already informed law enforcement regarding the attack.