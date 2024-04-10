Ransomware attack disrupts GBI Genios

Operations at major German database provider GBI Genios have been interrupted by a ransomware attack against its servers, which is expected to result in a days-long outage, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Such an outage has affected the company's WISO database used by higher education institutions and libraries across the country.

"The database provider Genios is working on a solution. Unfortunately, at the moment we have to assume that there will be an outage of several days. As soon as WISO is available again, we will inform you here," said Kempten University, which is one of those impacted by the WISO database outage.

Despite the disruption, there has been no indication that Genios access had been leveraged to target the firm's customer base. Moreover, such an attack was noted by Genios parent and German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung to have spared its systems and other subsidiaries.

"Only those applications from our archive, which are hosted by Genios, are currently not available," said the newspaper.