BleepingComputer reports that multinational building automation conglomerate Johnson Controls had its operations, as well as those of its subsidiaries, disrupted by a significant ransomware attack claimed by the Dark Angels ransomware operation over the weekend that compromised its VMware ESXi servers and various other devices.
After having some of its IT systems taken down following the attack, technical outages have been disclosed by Johnson Controls subsidiaries Simplex, York, and Ruskin on their customer portals and website login pages. Moreover, one York customer posted on Reddit that all of the company's systems have been down after the intrusion.
Investigation into the extent of the attack is still underway, said Johnson Controls in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Meanwhile, more than 27 TB of data were claimed to be stolen by Dark Angels ransomware, which also encrypted the firm's VMware ESXi machines. Johnson Controls has been demanded to pay $51 million as ransom by the group, which commenced operations in May 2022.
The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, which manages the country's universal healthcare system, had its websites and portals disrupted by a Medusa ransomware attack last week, from which it is struggling to recover, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Japanese multinational conglomerate Sony has begun an investigation into an alleged cyberattack, which was reported to have resulted in the exposure of 3.14 GB of data in hacking forums, amid the emergence of different attackers claiming to be behind the hack, according to BleepingComputer.
Threat actors have leveraged the ZeroFont phishing attack technique, which initially involved the insertion of hidden characters or words in emails to evade security detection systems, to modify message previews as shown on Microsoft Outlook and other email clients, BleepingComputer reports.