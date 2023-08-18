Officials at Cleveland City Schools in Tennessee have confirmed a ransomware attack that began on Aug. 15, just days after a ransomware incident was disclosed by Prince George's County Public Schools in Maryland, reports The Record
, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Fewer than 5% of devices connected to Cleveland City Schools' network were impacted by the attack, which is already being addressed by the school district, according to Cleveland City Schools spokesperson Caroline Corrigan.
"The majority of Cleveland City Schools' devices used by our students, faculty, and staff remain operational," Corrigan said, adding that in-person classes will continue amid ransomware recovery efforts.
Mounting cyberattacks against K-12 schools have prompted the Biden administration to introduce initiatives aimed at strengthening cybersecurity in schools
. K-12 schools were also noted by Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly to be a key priority of the agency's cybersecurity efforts amid escalating threats.