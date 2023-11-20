Ransomware

Ransomware attacks hit Yamaha, WellLife Network

Japanese mobility manufacturer Yamaha Motor and New York-based healthcare organization WellLife Network have been impacted by separate ransomware attacks claimed by the INC ransomware operation, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. After reporting that its Philippines-based motorcycle manufacturing and sales subsidiary's server was compromised with ransomware on Oct. 25, Yamaha Motor confirmed the exposure of employee data two days later but emphasized that the attack was limited to a single server. "However, we will continue to closely monitor the situation while continuing our work to fully restore the systems at YMPH damaged by the attack as quickly as possible," said Yamaha Motor. On the other hand, WellLife Network was discovered to have had its systems breached from Aug. 26 to Sep. 7, enabling attackers to exfiltrate data, including names, birthdates, health information, and demographic data from 501 individuals. Investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

