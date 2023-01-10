Investigation into a ransomware attack against San Francisco's Bay Area Rapid Transit is underway after the Vice Society ransomware gang listed the heavy rapid rail transit system as one of its victims, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. "To be clear, no BART services or internal business systems have been impacted. As with other government agencies, we are taking all necessary precautions to respond," said BART Chief Communications Officer Alicia Trost, who added that they are also looking into data stolen and posted by Vice Society. Vice Society's claimed attack on BART comes after a slew of cyberattacks against U.S. railways, with New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority compromised by a Chinese threat group and the Santa Clarita Valley Transportation Authority impacted by a ransomware attack on April 2021. Such attacks have prompted the introduction of new cybersecurity regulations for U.S. railroad operations last year.