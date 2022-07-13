Following ALPHV ransomware's introduction of a dedicated leak site for a victim from which it had stolen more than 1,500 individuals' personally identifiable information, the ransomware gang was discovered by Resecurity to have unveiled a searchable database of stolen data with over 100,000 documents, reports SecurityWeek. Resecurity researchers found that ALPHV announced on Sunday in a dark web forum post that numerous documents, including IDs, Social Security numbers, and driver's licenses, as well as confidential information, access credentials, and passwords could be searched within the database. "Information imported into the system has been acquired by our team from the real victims networks. The search can be performed by name of the file/folders, but also content (of the file), including images. The tool will find text recognized on the image, including in the body of PDF document," said ALPHV in its post. Moreover, ALPHV was also found to raise demanded ransoms to $2 million to $2.5 million, just as average ransom payments increased by nearly twofold in the first half of 2022, compared with the same period last year.