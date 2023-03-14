Amazon's security camera firm Ring has been purported to be compromised by the ALPHV ransomware operation, also known as BlackCat, which has threatened to expose the stolen data, reports Motherboard. Ring was confirmed to be listed on ALPHV's data leak site, with a screenshot of the listing published by VX Underground in a tweet on Monday. No additional details regarding the types of data stolen by ALPHV have emerged and Ring has not commented on the intrusion, but a comment on an internal Amazon Slack channel revealed that any discussions regarding the intrusion have been discouraged as the appropriate security teams have already been "engaged." A Ring spokesperson told SC Media on March 15 that the home security firm currently had no indications that it has experienced a ransomware event. ALPHV's attack on Ring comes after the operation claimed responsibility for an intrusion at an Irish university, as well as compromised hospitality firms and exposed medical data. Meanwhile, Ring has also been subjected to attacks in recent years, including the hacking of its cameras across the U.S. in 2019.