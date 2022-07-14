Japanese video game company Bandai Namco has confirmed being impacted by a cyberattack earlier this month, which may have compromised customer data, following the firm's inclusion in ALPHV ransomware's data leak site, reports TechCrunch. Bandai Namco said that unauthorized systems access had been detected on July 3, resulting in the potential theft of customer data. Security measures, including limited server access, have been implemented following the intrusion, according to the company. "There is a possibility that customer information related to the Toys and Hobby Business in Asian regions (excluding Japan) was included in the servers and PCs, and we are currently identifying the status about existence of leakage [sic], scope of the damage and investigating the cause," said Bandai Namco, which neither provided more details regarding the attack nor specified whether it had paid the demanded ransom. Data stolen from the attack has been threatened to be leaked soon by the ALPHV ransomware operation