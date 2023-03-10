Canada's Department of National Defence has announced that it was not impacted by the ransomware attack against Canadian engineering firm Black & McDonald, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Several contracts have been made by Canada's Defense Department with Black & McDonald subsidiary Canadian Base Operators, with some of the contracts managed by Defense Construction Canada, noted a department spokesperson. "At this time, there is no evidence of any effects on DCC systems or files, nor on DND/CAF operations or security, as a result of this incident. Once DCC was informed of the incident, it blocked all incoming emails from Black & McDonald out of an abundance of caution and conducted business by phone or in person," said the spokesperson, who added that the DND and the contractor have resumed communications following email system restoration. Threat actors behind the attack have not yet been identified.