Major U.S. toy manufacturer Jakks Pacific has disclosed being impacted by a ransomware attack after having its stolen data exposed by the Hive and BlackCat ransomware operations, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. In a letter sent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Jakks Pacific said that its servers have been encrypted on Dec. 8, and while "containment protocols" were leveraged to avert the attack's impact, attackers were able to exfiltrate employees' personal data, including names, addresses, emails, taxpayer identification numbers, and banking details. "Based on the information currently known, the Company does not currently believe the incident will have a material adverse impact on its business, operations or financial results," said Jakks Pacific Chief Financial Officer John Kimble. Data stolen from Jakks was first leaked by Hive on Dec. 19, with a spokesperson for the ransomware gang noting that Hive and BlackCat, which leaked the data on Dec. 28, had purchased Jakks network access from an internet access broker while agreeing a 50-50 split on the $5 million ransom, which Jakks did not pay.