SiliconAngle reports that California-based College of the Desert had its online services and phone lines disrupted by a "malware attack" on the Fourth of July. The college has already notified the FBI regarding the incident, which has not affected classes and services used by its students, including Adobe and Canva. The attack on College of the Desert comes amid the growing prevalence of ransomware incidents targeted at educational institutions. LogRhythm Senior Threat Research Engineer Sally Vincent noted similar cyberattacks reported at the University of Detroit Mercy, Ohlone College, Florida International University, and others last year. Such attacks should prompt educational entities to increase information security spending, according to Swimlane Senior Security Solutions Architect Josh Rickard. "While College of the Desert has not said whether the incident was a ransomware attack, only calling it a 'computer network disruption,' it is clear that the cyberattack has impacted operations significantly by bringing down the schools online services and campus phone lines," Rickard added.