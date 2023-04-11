European HR and payroll management firm SD Worx had all its IT systems catering to the U.K. and Ireland disrupted by a cyberattack, BleepingComputer reports. "We have taken immediate action and have preventively isolated all systems and servers to mitigate any further impact. As a result, there is currently no access to our systems, which we deeply regret of course," said SD Work in a security alert to U.K. and Ireland customers. Further investigation into the incident is ongoing but SD Worx confirmed that it has not been impacted by a ransomware attack. "...[A]t this time there is no evidence to assume that any data has been compromised. The reason why we have pre-emptively isolated our systems is to mitigate any further impact and adequately assess the threat," SD Worx said. Other HR management firms have been impacted by cyberattacks in recent years, with PrismHR experiencing widespread customer outages following an attack in 2021 and Kronos having been affected by a ransomware attack in the same year, which resulted in a class-action case.