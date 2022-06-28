Toyota Motor suppliers have been facing a slew of cyberattacks in recent months, with Toyota Boshoku subsidiary TB Kawashima, which has been providing car seat cover fabrics, being the latest victim, reports The Asahi Shimbun. TB Kawashima had its Thailand-based sales firm impacted by a cyberattack, which has not affected operations but may have compromised employee and client data. The intrusion was already claimed by the LockBit ransomware group in a posting on its data leak site on June 18. A separate cyberattack also targeted Toyota subsidiary and auto parts manufacturer Kyoho Machine Works. Officials said that Kyoho plant operations nor corporate data were affected by the breach but the company did note plans to strengthen its cybersecurity posture with the help of Aichi prefectural police. The attacks come months after Toyota partners Denso and Kojima Press Industry were impacted by cyberattacks that resulted in the theft of employee data and blueprints, and prompted temporary shutdowns of Toyota factories in Japan, respectively.