U.K.-based cybersecurity company Darktrace has refuted being impacted by a ransomware attack after being mistakenly included in the LockBit ransomware operation's leak site, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. "None of the LockBit social media posts link to any compromised Darktrace data. We will continue to monitor the situation extremely closely, but based on our current investigations we are confident that our systems remain secure and all customer data is fully protected," said Darktrace. LockBit slammed Darktrace on its leak site due to its interference in its activities but the hacking operation was noted by cybersecurity experts to have interchanged Darktrace with cybersecurity Twitter account Darktracer, which lambasted the ransomware gang for repeatedly adding companies that have not been compromised to its leak site. "The reliability of the [ransomware-as-a-service] ... operated by LockBit ransomware gang seems to have declined. They appear to have become negligent in managing the service, as fake victims and meaningless data have begun to fill the list, which is being left unattended," said Darktracer in a tweet.