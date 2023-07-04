Two versions of the free Akira ransomware decryptor for Windows have been published by Avast, which advised the use of the 64-bit version due to significant system memory requirements needed for password decryption efforts, according to BleepingComputer. Avast noted that file pairs, one encrypted by Akira and another in plain text, are required by the tool in order to provide the proper decryption key. "It is extremely important to pick a pair of files that are as big as you can find. Due to Akira's block size calculation, there may be dramatic difference on the size limit even for files that differ by a size of 1 byte," said Avast, which also noted the tool's option for creating a backup of encrypted files prior to decryption attempts. Such a decryptor could also be used in Linux-encrypted files but work on a dedicated Linux decryptor for Akira ransomware is underway, Avast added.