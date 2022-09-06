BleepingComputer reports that the Hive ransomware gang has launched an attack against French clothing firm Damart, from which it has demanded a $2 million ransom. Damart, which has more than 130 stores worldwide, had some of its data encrypted and services disrupted since Aug. 15, when it posted an unscheduled maintenance message on its website. Damart later confirmed that its IT systems are being subjected to attempted attacks, which it was able to avert, and that it purposely restricted some services temporarily to prevent further intrusion. However, Damart was noted to continue having operational issues on Aug. 24, when 92 of its stores were found to be disrupted. Attackers were confirmed by Damart to have infiltrated its Active Directory, which prompted the encryption of some systems. Meanwhile, Valry Marchive of LeMagIT later reported about a leaked ransom note that noted Hive's unwillingness to negotiate ransom payment terms. However, Damart has not yet been listed on Hive's data leak site, while any claims of data theft have been denied by the clothing company.