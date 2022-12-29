BleepingComputer reports that telecommunications firm Intrado was claimed to have been attacked by the Royal ransomware gang. Intrado has not confirmed the intrusion but sources noted that the telecommunications provider has been compromised since Dec. 1 and was asked to pay a $60 million ransom. Royal ransomware has claimed to have exfiltrated Intrado's internal documents, employee driver's licenses, and passports, and while none of the allegedly obtained data has been leaked, the ransomware gang has shared a 52.8 MB archive with scans of the stolen files. Such a ransomware attack may be related to the massive outage across all Intrado's services around the same time. "We are experiencing an issue with our internal network, Products are not impacted at this time. However, this may impact your ability to reach us via phone. The best method to contact support is by email or chat. We will provide an update when this situation is resolved and we apologize for any inconvenience," said Intrado in a Dec. 1 notice regarding the outage.